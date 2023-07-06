Rifle Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of violent assault

Bradley Wilczek.



The Rifle Police Department is currently assisting the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in locating a wanted felon who was suspected of committing a violent assault near south Whiteriver Avenue and Seventh Street on Thursday afternoon.

Suspect Bradley Wilczek, 42, is still on the loose. He is a white male, has brown hair and green eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is a single-leg amputee, the RPD said.

The nature of the violent assault has yet been revealed.

“Rifle Police Officers, Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputies, and SPEAR officers searched the area for Wilczek for several hours,” a news release states. “At approximately 8:40 p.m., acting on a tip that the suspect was inside his residence, a search warrant was granted.”

A search of the residence was executed with the assistance of the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team, but Wilczek was not inside, the RPD said.

“We would like to thank the residents of Southwest Rifle for their patience and understanding as we worked the area late into the night,” the release states. “We’ve had several witnesses come forward with information.”

Anyone with any information or video regarding this incident is being asked to contact Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095. However, if you see Wiczek, call 911.

“At this time there is no elevated risk to the public but we do want to remind everyone to lock your home and vehicle doors and windows,” the release states. “This investigation is ongoing with an outstanding arrest warrant. Updates will be released as we are able.”