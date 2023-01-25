Rifle Police Department hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Coffee and raw conversations between Rifle Police Officers and city residents will take over a local cafe this week, according to a news release.
The Rifle Police Department is slated to host a Coffee with a Cop event at Whistle Pig Coffee Stop & Cafe at 9 a.m. Friday. The cafe is located in downtown Rifle, at 121 East 3rd St.
“This event has no agendas or speeches, just an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your Rifle Police Officers,” the release states. “Rifle Police Chief, Debra Funston, will be in attendance along with several officers.”
For more information visit Rifle Police Department’s Facebook page or reach out to RPD Public Information Officer Angela Mills, amills@rifleco.org or 970-665-6520.
What: Coffee with a Cop
Where: Whistle Pig Coffee Stop & Cafe, 121 East 3rd St
When: 9 a.m. Friday
How much: Free
