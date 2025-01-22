Rifle Police Department joins the Garfield County Peer Support Program

The Rifle Police Department announced in a news release on Tuesday that they’ll be participating in the Garfield County Peer Support Program.

To promote mental health and well-being for those serving in law enforcement and related fields, Officers Wyatt Bornholdt, Kallie McCain and Justin Macklin have been selected as peer support specialists.

The three Rifle police officers will join a team of professionals from the Garfield County Dispatch Center, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle Police Department and the coroner’s office to provide support to their peers.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the Rifle Police Department to the Garfield County Sheriff Peer Support Team,” said Dr. Adam Ford, peer support commander and behavioral health and wellness coordinator. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in prioritizing the well-being and mental health of our law enforcement community. By joining forces, we can strengthen the culture of support and resilience that is essential for officers to thrive both professionally and personally. Together, we are building a foundation of care that ensures no one has to face challenges alone.”

The Garfield County Peer Support Program recognizes the unique stresses and challenges faced by those in law enforcement and can offer confidential guidance, resources and emotional support to officers in need.

The peer support specialists are trained to listen empathetically, provide a safe and confidential space for conversations and connect individuals with additional professional services when necessary. The program ensures that officers can seek assistance without fear, judgement or repercussions.

“This program reflects our commitment to the well-being of our officers,” said Chief Debra Funston. “By joining the Garfield County Peer Support Team, we are taking a proactive approach to ensuring our staff have the support they need to navigate the challenges of this profession. Our peer support specialists embody the values of care, trust, and camaraderie that define the Rifle Police Department.”