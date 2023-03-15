Rifle Police Department launches new foundation aiming to garner donations

Rifle Police Officer Kalob Foreman enters a patrol vehicle while on shift in 2021.

Ray K. Erku/Citizen Telegram

A group of residents have launched a new Rifle Police Foundation, according to a news release from the organization.

The newly established foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding the RPD through donations of funds and resources.

The foundation supports Rifle peace officers by promoting excellence within the department and improving public safety for the city of Rifle by providing resources not otherwise readily available from traditional sources, the release states.

The foundation currently consists of five board members: local Alpine Bank Vice President Larry Stewart, Property Professionals Realtor Kevin Atchison, Leslie Smith of A-1 Heating and Cooling, Rifle High School Teacher Anthony Rossilli and former RPD Chief (retired) Daryl Meisner.

Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston said the new foundation gives the community and visitors an opportunity to donate funds toward the mission of the RPD.

“The Rifle Police Foundation is overseen by a governing board creating transparency and responsible spending for law enforcement-related programs,” she said in the release.

Meisner said he volunteered for the foundation board because he wanted to support and advocate for the RPD.

“As a retired Chief of Police, I still have a strong commitment to the Rifle Police Department. This board is a way that I can continue that support,” Meisner said in the release. “This foundation was formed to be able to accept donations and funding that can then be distributed directly to the Police Department to help grow community programs and strengthen relationships between citizens and the police department.”

The foundation is working alongside Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein, who is also a former RPD chief.

“The Rifle Police Foundation will manage donations provided to the police department,” Klein said. “With citizen oversight, the group will promote transparency and ensure that funds are allotted in a manner consistent with community expectations.”

Stewart said he was honored to join the foundation’s board of directors.

“The Rifle Police Foundation will help provide the Rifle Police Department with the support needed to obtain equipment or resources to help support community events that promote the interactions of our local officers and civilians to help ensure transparency and trust.” Stewart said in the release.

To learn more about the Rifle Police Foundation visit https://www.facebook.com/RiflePoliceFoundation