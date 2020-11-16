Rifle Police Department responds to burglary in progress early Monday morning

Rifle police are asking for information from the public after a reportedly armed suspect fled the scene of an attempted burglary Monday morning.

A call came in around 4 a.m. to the Rifle Police Department of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Ash Avenue. The release states that a male victim had woken up to the suspect — who the victim states was armed with a handgun — in his house, according to an RPD news release.

The resident then fought with the suspect over control of the firearm, the release further states. After, the suspect fled the area on foot while the resident was left unharmed.

The suspect is described as a stocky male, 5’8”-5’10” tall, wearing a brown hoodie.

The RPD plans to canvas the area later this evening. Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said the evening is the best time to canvas in order to reach as many people as possible as they come home from work.

A $500 reward is available from Rifle police for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person involved in this crime. Residents who live in or near the 200 block of Ash Avenue and who have exterior video cameras are also being asked to call the department.

People willing to provide information can call 970-665-6500.

Citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and keep their homes and cars secured and use exterior lighting as a deterrent, the release states.