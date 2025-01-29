Rifle Police Department welcomes their newest, four-legged, fluffy officer

The Rifle Police Department continues its efforts to grow their new K9 unit, since under new leadership in December, by adding another new member: K9 Apollo.

Apollo is a German Shepherd mix dog and was rescued from the Uintah Animal Control and Shelter in Vernal, Utah.

The newest officer’s career started when the Vernal Utah Animal Control responded to complaints for excessive barking and they discovered Apollo chained in a backyard, suffering from neglect. He was then taken into custody and the resilient puppy has now started his journey to become a protector of the Rifle community.

Corporal Kyle Green will care for K9 Apollo while he undergoes rigorous training and specializes in locating drugs and missing persons. Training is set to begin immediately.

“On behalf of the Rifle Police Foundation, we are deeply grateful for the generous contributions that made this possible,” said Daryl Meisner, president of the Rifle Police Foundation. “It is with great pride and excitement that we welcome Apollo to the Rifle Police Department. His inspiring journey from rescue to service exemplifies the spirit of second chances and marks a perfect start for the return of the K9 program.”

The Rifle Police Department’s newest member was purchased by the Rifle Police Foundation and through the Foundation’s support, the Rifle PD hopes to continue its expansion.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Rifle Police Foundation for their unwavering support of our mission,” said Chief Debra Funston. “Their commitment to public safety has allowed us to bring K9 Apollo on board, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him thrive under Corporal Green’s leadership. Apollo’s story is a testament to the positive impact of second chances, and we’re confident he will be a valuable asset to our community.”

The Rifle Police Department welcomes K9 Apollo to their growing family.