Rifle police, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office searching for man believed missing in Colorado River





A search has started for a man who is believed to be missing after he jumped in the Colorado River earlier this morning, Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston said.

Funston said a report of a white male jumping into the Colorado River from an old bridge came in Friday morning. Since then, Funston said the Rifle Police Department nor the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office have not been able to use a search boat because of the strong current.

“Because the water is running so swiftly, we don’t have a boat that can safely access the river,” she said.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is deploying a drone to gather information and search for the missing man, Funston said.

Funston is advising people to continue to stay away from the water.

“We’re getting information that individual citizens potentially are trying to find boats to access the river,” she said. “We understand that people are worried and want to help, but we’ve got a lot of runoff from snow that’s coming through the river.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man are encouraged to call 970-625-8095.

This is a developing story. The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com