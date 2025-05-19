Rifle police investigating body found in creek at Centennial Park

Rifle police are investigating the death of a man found Sunday afternoon in Rifle Creek at Centennial Park.

According to the Rifle Police Department, dispatchers received a report around 12:15 p.m. of a person in the water. Officers responded and located a deceased adult. The body was recovered with help from Colorado River Fire Rescue, Garfield County Search and Rescue, and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jose Rodriguez Garcia, 46, of Rifle. An autopsy revealed no injuries contributing to his death. The cause and manner are pending toxicology results, which are expected to take four to six weeks.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095 and ask to speak with a Rifle Police Department detective. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://rifleco.org/1044/Submit-an-Anonymous-Tip .