Rifle Police investigating possible attempted abduction

The Rifle Police Department is currently investigating a possible attempted child abduction which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to a press release sent to local media.

There is no suspect at this time, according to the release.

In the meantime, police are asking citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. No additional details are being provided by police at this time.

The Post Independent will follow the story as more information is released.