Rifle police looking for potential suspects linked to recent murder





The Rifle Police Department is currently offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects involved with the recent slaying of a homeless man.

Bobby Honeycutt, 57, was originally located with injuries consistent with an assault near a Rifle gas station around 11 a.m. May 22, according to a statement released by the RPD on Monday.

“The citizen that located Mr. Honeycutt and a Kum and Go employee rendered aid until Colorado River Fire Rescue arrived,” the RPD said. “Mr. Honeycutt was transported to Grand River Hospital in Rifle and he was subsequently transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.”

Honeycutt died June 25 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

“It was being investigated prior to his death as a serious assault and it’s being investigated as a homicide,” Chief Tommy Klein said of the case Monday. “A lot of people know Mr. Honeycutt throughout the valley. He’s been homeless for some time.”

Klein also said information regarding case was not initially released due to the investigation.

“We had some things we needed to follow up on,” he said. “ And we also spoke with our local population who we feel had relationships with Mr. Honeycutt.”

No information on the specific types of injuries Honeycutt suffered or if investigators have so far obtained any leads has been released due to the ongoing investigation, Klein said

Anyone with information can call the RPD at 970-665-6500 and ask for a detective. People can also send an email to Rifle Detective Diego Pina at dpina@rifleco.org

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com