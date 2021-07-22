Rifle Police seek assistance regarding report of armed robbery at Lyons Park Rest Area
An armed robbery was reported at Lyons Park rest area in Rifle shortly after midnight Thursday, a Rifle Police Department news release states.
The suspect reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money from someone before fleeing on foot empty handed, the release states.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a dark-haired male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes and approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall.
The suspect’s face was partially covered.
Anyone with information on this incident or other suspicious activity at Lyons Park rest area are encouraged to contact a detective or supervisor at the Rifle Police Department at 970-665-6500 during regular office hours, or 970-625-6524 after 5 p.m.
