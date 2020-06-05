Rifle pool announces opening

Lifeguards go throgh training at the new Rifle Metro Pool Friday afternoon. The city announced that the new facility will be opening up June 15 under guidelines after getting the OK from Garfield County Public Health. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)



Schedule June 15 through June 19 Water Aerobic:Monday – Thursday 6 to 7 a.m. 50-minute class (10 minute sanitization time) Lap Swim & Water Walking:Monday – Friday 7 to 10 a.m. 50-minute sessions (10 minute sanitization time)*New session starts every hour* Toddler Time:(7-years-old and under) Monday – Friday 10 to 11 a.m. 50-minute session (10 minute sanitization time) Parents bring your young children for an exclusive swim experience. Lap Swim & Water Walking: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to Noon 50-minute session (10 minute sanitization time) Open Swim: Monday – Friday 1 to 9 p.m. One hour and forty-five minute swim session (15 minute sanitization time) Swim Session Times - 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20 Lap Swim & Water Walking:9 to 10 a.m. 50-minute session (10 minute sanitization time) Open Swim:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. One hour and forty-five minute swim session (15 minute sanitization time) Swim Session Times -10 a.m. to Noon -Noon to 2 p.m. -4 to 6 p.m. -6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Lap Swim & Water Walking:11 a.m. to Noon. 50-minute session (10 minute sanitization time) Open Swim:Noon to 6 p.m. One hour and forty-five minute swim session (15 minute sanitization time) Swim Session Times -Noon to 2:00 p.m. -2 to 4 p.m. -4 to 6 p.m.

The new Rifle Metro Pool announced Friday that they will be opening to the public on June 15.

Tickets will go on sale 8 a.m. Monday at https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54543. Members of the public will be admitted for open swim in groups of 75 with a session duration of an hour, 45 minutes. Pool patrons will be asked to exit the pool after each session, so staff can disinfect the facility before the next session..

“Though this is not the circumstances that anyone hoped for, we have been diligently working with Garfield County Health to make sure we have all precautions in place to keep our guest safe as they enjoy the new facility,” a statement from the pool management team said.

After submitting a reopening plan to Garfield County Public Health, the newly completed facility received the go-head to bring guests into the facility. Due to the social distancing requirements the format of how the pool has changed the hours, activities and the overall operations.

Tickets have to be pre-purchased due to the requirements from state and local agencies, and there will be no tickets sold at the pool and all ticket sales are final. Please follow the links listed to purchase a ticket for the different activities;

– Aerobics – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54545

– Lap & Walkers – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54546

– Toddler Time – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54552

– Open Swim – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54543