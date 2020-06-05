Rifle pool announces opening
The new Rifle Metro Pool announced Friday that they will be opening to the public on June 15.
Tickets will go on sale 8 a.m. Monday at https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54543. Members of the public will be admitted for open swim in groups of 75 with a session duration of an hour, 45 minutes. Pool patrons will be asked to exit the pool after each session, so staff can disinfect the facility before the next session..
“Though this is not the circumstances that anyone hoped for, we have been diligently working with Garfield County Health to make sure we have all precautions in place to keep our guest safe as they enjoy the new facility,” a statement from the pool management team said.
After submitting a reopening plan to Garfield County Public Health, the newly completed facility received the go-head to bring guests into the facility. Due to the social distancing requirements the format of how the pool has changed the hours, activities and the overall operations.
Tickets have to be pre-purchased due to the requirements from state and local agencies, and there will be no tickets sold at the pool and all ticket sales are final. Please follow the links listed to purchase a ticket for the different activities;
– Aerobics – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54545
– Lap & Walkers – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54546
– Toddler Time – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54552
– Open Swim – https://utetheater.simpletix.com/e/54543
