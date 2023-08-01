Rifle pool closes following suspected lightning strike

An above view of the Rifle Metro Pool earlier this year.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Jessica Wilson instinctually began counting “one Mississippi, two Mississippi.” She was standing between the water slide and the front building at the Rifle Metro Pool when she spotted lightning pierce the dark skies floating near the Roan Plateau.

“Anything under 20 Mississippis is under 10 miles away,” she said.

Within seconds, the aquatics manager decided to evacuate all the patrons. And just after all the pool visitors complied and left, Wilson felt the hair on her body stand up.

“It felt like there was a bunch of stuff rattling and my ears started ringing really bad,” she said.

Though it isn’t confirmed, there’s a good chance a bolt of lightning from a monsoonal storm Monday evening may have struck open water at the Rifle Metro Pool, city staff suspects.

“Luckily all the patrons were out of the facility when the lightning started to strike,” Wilson said.

The ensuing damage to electrical equipment has prompted the city to close the pool for the remainder of the season.

Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Austin Rickstrew said the report of the possible lightning strike came just before pool staff directed visitors to evacuate the area out of precaution.

The pool generally closes at 8 p.m. on Mondays. Rickstrew said the strike likely took place between 7:30-8 p.m. Monday.

“They’re very vigilant, and they did a great job of getting off the deck fast and safely,” he said of pool staff. Evacuation protocol is conducted once lightning strikes are detected about 10 miles away from the pool. “You have to give it up to them.”

The electric current from the strike likely surged through the facility’s system, causing significant damage to the controls in the pump room. The facility’s surge protector “did not trip,” Rickstrew said, meaning it likely failed.

“We had staff on site, but no one was near the pump room,” Rickstrew said. On staff at the time were two office workers, eight lifeguards and Wilson, who said everyone’s hair was frazzled.

Damage was sustained specifically to the facility’s variable frequency devices. Replacement parts come from outside of the U.S. and will likely take 10-16 weeks to be delivered, Rickstrew said.

“It hurts, and I didn’t sleep much last night knowing that we were having issues,” Rickstrew said. “It’s disappointing, and you never want to close a pool during operating time when you can have people here enjoying it.”

According to the National Weather Service of Grand Junction, the Rifle area saw Monday evening’s storm drop .75 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Glenwood Springs saw .81 inches of rain drop.

Despite there being various factors behind why lightning was more prevalent during Monday evening’s monsoonal storm, NWS Meteorologist Lucas Boyer said this could be the result of higher amounts of ice in the clouds. More ice means more moisture, thus generating more electricity in the sky.

Boyer said the storm was 150% of normal moisture levels, which is 50% more than what the NWS expected. This, mixed with consistent dry conditions, “leads to a very productive storm cycle,” he said.

Boyer said the region is expected to once again dry out as a warm air mass starts to cover the southwest. A jetstream off the West Coast is also expected to reinforce the air mass, with the high pressure pushing moisture toward the north in Wyoming and leaving the Western Slope warm and dry.

“You can expect another round (of storms), I’m sure, over the next few weeks,” he said. “Right now this is going to dry out and go into a warm spell into next week. I think that another plume of moisture will come but probably not for at least another week, maybe longer.”

For Wilson, 38, who’s worked at the pool since she was 15, it felt like Monday evening’s storm was “sitting on top of the pool the majority of the night.”

And when she sent all the employees home, she continued to work on the equipment at the pump house as lightning continued.

“It’s a bummer for me because we don’t get to finish the season the way we expected to,” she said. “There’s no more swim lessons.”