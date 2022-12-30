Rifle receives significant grant to improve dodgy intersection

Whiteriver Avenue backed up with traffic near U.S. Highway 6 in 2021.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A significant grant from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund was recently awarded to Rifle to improve a troublesome intersection, a Tuesday news release states.

City officials have for years studied what to do with the intersection of Whiteriver Avenue and Centennial Parkway. Traffic at this busy intersection is directed by stop signs only, and in response the city is looking into building traffic lights to mitigate further incidents.

Called the City of Rifle Gateway Project, the ultimate aim is to replace the dangerous entrance to downtown with a pedestrian-friendly signalized intersection that welcomes foot traffic, offers safe connections to transit, and allows traffic numbers to expand without increasing traffic backups, the release states.

“In the last five years, eight collisions at the Whiteriver Avenue intersection have resulted in injury and/or property damage,” the release states. “There are no sidewalks or bike lanes in this area, leading to hazardous crossings for cyclists and pedestrians.”

The EIAF granted Rifle $500,000. That funding comes from state severance tax revenues derived from energy and mineral production and from a portion of the state’s share of royalties paid to the federal government for mining and drilling of minerals and mineral fuels on federally-owned land.

“Competition for these limited funds is intense,” the release states. “The project was reviewed based on a variety of factors including degree of need, measurable outcomes and readiness to go.”

For updated information on all City matters, visit http://www.rifleco.org or the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.