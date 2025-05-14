Rifle Rendezvous returns with rodeo, mud stampede and carnival

The annual Rifle Rendezvous is back this weekend at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, bringing a full slate of rodeo action, carnival rides, music and more.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with the Shamrock Shindig, supporting local 4-H youth featuring a silent auction and dancing. The Full Throttle Bull Bash follows at 7 p.m., complete with rodeo clowns and bull-riding thrills.

Events continue at 8 a.m. Saturday with a free car show outside the fairgrounds, where spectators can admire polished classics and listen to live music by Whiskey Stomp.

At 1 p.m., kids can test their bow-and-arrow skills in a 3D archery shoot. The art auction begins at 4 p.m., and the Western Mud Stampede follows at 6 p.m., challenging drivers to navigate a pit of mud in trucks and rigs.

Sunday begins at 10 a.m. with a community worship service. At 3 p.m., the Buckle Bonanza Rodeo gets underway with family-friendly events like mutton bustin’, barnyard rally races, goat tying, buddy barrels and more. Another round of the Western Mud Stampede will follow, with proceeds supporting the Northwest High School Rodeo Club.

Vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend offering food, clothing and souvenirs. Carnival rides, provided by Brown’s Amusements, will be open from 5–10 p.m. Thursday, 4–11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available in advance at City Market, Alpine Bank or online at 970tix.com . Most advance tickets are sold out, and prices increase at the gate.