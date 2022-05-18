Rifle Rendezvous saddles up: At least 4,000 carnival tickets sold, organizer says
Initial estimates reveal at least 9,000 people attended Rifle Rendezvous at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center this past weekend, an organizer said Tuesday.
“The weather was perfect,” Rifle Rendezvous Festival board President Annie MacGregor said. “We had huge crowds at the carnival.”
More than 4,000 carnival tickets were sold during the festival, which ran May 12-15.
Some of the highlights from this year’s events include an inspirational speech given by former Denver Bronco Karl Mecklenburg, a 5-year-old child winning a mutton-bustin’ event and Tyler Farris Bull Riding, MacGregor said.
Pleased with how this weekend’s event went, the Garfield County Commission passed a $5,000 mini grant to offset costs associated with putting on Rifle Rendezvous.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Re-2 schools column: Compensation package complete with the passage of new salary schedules
There is no greater investment we can make than in our educators. When we invest in our staff, we are investing in the future of our country, our state and our communities. Last year when…