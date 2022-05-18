Rifle Rendezvous saddles up: At least 4,000 carnival tickets sold, organizer says

Ainhoa Colon, 1, competes in a kids’ cowgirl contest during Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Initial estimates reveal at least 9,000 people attended Rifle Rendezvous at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center this past weekend, an organizer said Tuesday.

“The weather was perfect,” Rifle Rendezvous Festival board President Annie MacGregor said. “We had huge crowds at the carnival.”

More than 4,000 carnival tickets were sold during the festival, which ran May 12-15.

Some of the highlights from this year’s events include an inspirational speech given by former Denver Bronco Karl Mecklenburg, a 5-year-old child winning a mutton-bustin’ event and Tyler Farris Bull Riding, MacGregor said.

Pleased with how this weekend’s event went, the Garfield County Commission passed a $5,000 mini grant to offset costs associated with putting on Rifle Rendezvous.

Father Chris Capper and his 1-year-old son, Sawyer, on stage during a kids' cowboy contest at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A carnival rider hangs on for dear life during the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Carnival attendees walk by a ride at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A Rifle Rendezvous attendee enjoys a ride shoeless Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Ken Steelman from Oakridge, Oregon, kisses a horse at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A ferris wheel turns during Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com