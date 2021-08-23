UPDATE: Rifle residents asked to limit water use through Monday, but electrical issue at treatment plant is fixed
UPDATE 4:29 P.M.: The electrical issue at the Rifle Water Treatment Facility is solved, but residents are requested to avoid excessive water use or outdoor watering through tonight, a city release states.
Normal water use can resume Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Original story:
Rifle residents should limit water use as city crews investigate an electrical issue at the water treatment plant, a city release states.
“Due to an electrical problem at the City of Rifle Water Treatment Facility, the City of Rifle is asking its citizens to avoid outdoor watering and limit other water use,” the release states. “Crews are currently evaluating the situation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
