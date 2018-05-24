Rifle residents: disregard MW trash bill notice

It came to the attention of the Rifle City Finance Department that some Rifle residents have received a bill directly from Mountain Waste for residential trash removal services, according to a city news release.

All residential trash removal within the city gets billed directly through the city on the same bill as water and sewer services, the release states. According to Finance Director Michelle Duran, a clerical error made by Mountain Waste was the source of the improper billing. The company is in the process of correcting its procedures, she said.

“Your residential trash service bill comes from the city of Rifle and not Mountain Waste, so please disregard those bills,” the release stated.

Anyone who may have already paid Mountain Waste is asked to contact the Rifle Finance Department at 970-665-6444.