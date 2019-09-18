Rifle Roundup: Car fire closes I-70 and street work continues in the city of Rifle

Car Fire closes I-70 near exit 90

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon near Exit 90 on I-70 in Rifle.

Operations Division Chief Leif Sackett said a fire engine, ambulance and battalion chief responded to the scene on an engine fire in a late model Chevy Trailblazer at 3:40 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire.

“They shut the interstate down for a short while, put the fire out, and got the interstate back open,” Sackett said.

I-70 westbound was closed for approximately 10-20 minutes.

Cone Zone

The City of Rifle recently began road repairs on West 24th Place, East Avenue, Dakota Court and Fairway Avenue. Detours started this week.

For residents of West 24th Place, there will be no on-street parking during the construction project, the road will be closed but you will be allowed access to your driveway, and the day of asphalt is laid you must get your vehicle out of your driveway prior to pavement or you will be blocked in.

Residents who live on East Avenue Between West 25th Street and West 24th Place will access their homes from Rail Avenue and West 25th Street. If you live on East Avenue between 25th and 27th streets you will access your home from Rail Avenue and West 27th Street. For Residents who live on Dakota Court there is no on-street parking during construction. The road will be closed but you will be allowed access to your driveway, and the day of asphalt is laid you must get your vehicle out of your driveway prior to pavement or you will be blocked in.

For a larger map and more updates please go to