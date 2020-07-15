Rifle Scavenger Hunt results

Rifle Police Officer and artist Jose Valadez painted 11 patriotic themed rocks that are now hidden throughout Rifle as part of a scavneger hunt put on by the city of Rifle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)



The city of Rifle announced the winners of the City Manager’s Scavenger Hunt for 11 patriotically painted rocks, painted by Rifle Police Officer Jose Valadez, which were hidden in businesses around town. Kathy Pototsky, Public Information Officer with the city of Rifle, said several people found all 11 rocks.

“The exciting thing was that we had several families who did it as a family activity, which is exactly what we hoped to inspire, getting people out visiting our local businesses and having fun,” Pototsky said. “Jose was excited to see the pictures people sent. He doesn’t often get to see people with his art.”

Winners:

1. Meecah and Joy Covington (2)

2. Eryn and Wesley Alexander

3. Marcia Niederwerder (2)

4. Krissa Grant

5. Debra Smith

6. Aileen Apodaca

7. Heath and Sabina Cotter

8. Donaven Grant

9. Levi Niederwerder

Answers to the city of Rifle City Manager Scavenger Hunt clues:

You don’t need to go full circle to get coverage here: 360 Insurance

A unit prefix in the metric system denoting a factor of one millionth plus a polymer that can change shape: Micro Plastics

The Governor should eat here instead of Washington DC or Denver: Capitol Deli

Fits right in with a music group formed in 2016 from Dripping, Texas: Midland Arts

Let your journey begin here but don’t let your revolutions per minute get too high: Rifle Performance Motorsports

No trees grow above this location, but you can still find a rock: Timberline

Lumber into this business instead of going to The Meadows: Valley Lumber

You won’t find a firearm that uses a striking mechanism at this business in a historic building, but you will find fashion: Whitt and Company

You’ll find a wide range of spirits at this business, but don’t worry, it’s not haunted: Rocky Mountain Liquor

Singular best place to see these twinkle, twinkle before nightfall: One Jewelers

Don’t fly by this business before you design the heart of your home: Down Valley Designs