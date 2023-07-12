Rifle scuba diving event serving as a way to help disabled veterans

Trident Veteran Adaptive Programs volunteers help out during a Discover Scuba event.

Trident Veteran Adaptive Programs/Courtesy

An event that invites all disabled veterans and their families to enjoy a day of scuba diving, Trident Veteran Adaptive Programs (TVAP) has hosted the Discover Scuba event for the past 30 years in locations throughout the United States.

Now, the event will make its way to the Western Slope for the first time.

Set to take place at the Rifle Metro Pool on July 22, TVAP Founder Scott Romme said the Discover Scuba event does more than just bring the community together.

“Diving is a very therapeutic environment,” Romme said. “It’s warm, it’s weightless. A lot of the aches and pains that you have on a daily basis kind of disappear.”

A nonprofit organization started in 1993, Romme along with his brother Russ and colleague Martin Hampton saw an opportunity to help support their fellow veterans. In doing so, the scuba-diving event has made it possible for those veterans to escape.

“Having a quadriplegic level spinal cord injury, It allows me range of motion in the water which is not possible otherwise for me, and also eases my anxiety,” veteran and Rifle resident Desiree Emilio-Duverge said.

Joining the United States Military in 1985, Emilio-Duverge contracted a respiratory disease which left her paralyzed while stationed in West Germany. A prominent member in the American Legion Post 78 in Rifle, the medically discharged veteran said the TVAP program is something she looks forward to each time it comes around.

“These events are special for our community,” she said. “It holds so many benefits for us. Not only the comfort of the water but being able to speak with so many people who share the same experiences as you.”

A member of the American Legion Post 78 who strongly vouched for the program to make its way to the Western Slope, Emilio-Duverge said the upcoming event holds true meaning to her, not only bringing her joy but also positivity.

“I was left hopeless and isolated and the psychological effect that came with loss of physicality really weighed on me,” she said. “This is an escape.”

As Emilio-Duverge resides in a senior living home, the event holds more meaning than just a day at the pool.

“We had a gentleman pass away, and this was one of the motivators for me,” Emilio-Duverge said. “He was a veteran, an elderly gentleman isolated. He died alone and nobody knew. I don’t want that for anybody else. I didn’t even know his name and that’s what broke my heart.”



With more than 50 veterans already signed up to attend the event, those interested can register by emailing tvapprograms@gmail.com , or by calling 970-420-8592. The event is free of charge and scuba-diving gear is provided.

The event is open to veterans, active-military, first responders, disabled participants and their families and friends.