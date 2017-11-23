Rifle shelter adopts 1,128 animals so far in 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, the Rifle Animal Shelter hopes for a final push from the community to give more of its animals homes after another strong year. Shelter Manager Brittany Van Tylingen said the shelter has seen adoptions steadily increase over the last several years, a trend she expects to continue.

So far in 2017, the shelter has taken in 1,467 animals with 1,128 adoptions. With a little more than a month to go, those numbers are slightly down from all of 2016, which saw 1,471 animals taken in with 1,202 adoptions.

Sixteen dogs are currently housed at the shelter. Staff expect to get three litters of puppies over the next two months.

"We have a great community," said Heather Mullen, executive director. "We've had wonderful success with adoption in the valley."

After Hurricane Harvey hit, shelter animals from around the affected area were in need of a home. Rifle Animal Shelter stepped up in a big way. Three weeks ago the shelter took in nine dogs from the hurricane impacted area.

As of this week, all hurricane dogs were adopted.

Recommended Stories For You

"The community was ready to step up to the plate," Mullen added. "Dogs needed homes, and the community was happy to help."

While the shelter typically houses around 15 dogs at a time, the transfer from Houston put it at 25. So far in 2017, 659 dogs and puppies have been adopted from the Rifle Animal Shelter.