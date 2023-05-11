Rifle, Silt men caught stealing motorcycles from Aspen

Two western Garfield County men were recently arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Aspen, a Tuesday news release states.

According to Aspen police, Scott Allen Martin of Rifle and Ryan Matthew Fazzi of Silt were arrested for the theft of four motorcycles and a trailer stolen in Aspen over the past two weeks.

There are a total of five motorcycles missing, according to the release.

Fazzi, arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department on April 30, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated motor vehicle theft for being in possession of a KTM motorcycle stolen from Aspen.

Martin, arrested by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on May 7, is charged with first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft for his alleged role in the thefts of a trailer and two motorcycles stolen from Aspen. Martin was apprehended because of an arrest warrant written by Aspen detectives.

The Aspen Police Department worked closely with the Grand Junction Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on both investigations, the release states. The APD expects to make more arrests in the coming days as the investigation continues.

“We would like to thank the Glenwood Springs Police Department for their assistance with license plate readers — this technology was instrumental in solving our cases,” Aspen Police Chief Kim Ferber said in the release. “We would also like to thank the Silt Police Department for their assistance in executing a search warrant in Silt on May 1 and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in executing a search warrant in Garfield County on May 7.”

The APD reminds residents and visitors to lock vehicles, secure bicycles with a robust bike lock and consider purchasing comprehensive insurance, the release states.

In 2022, Aspen police responded to two motor vehicle thefts. Both stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

For more information on auto theft trends and further prevention tips, visit lockdownyourcar.org .