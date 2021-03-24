Rifle soccer suffers two straight losses

Rifle’s Mark Valencia, right, plays the ball against an Eagle Valley defender during Saturday’s game against the Devils.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Heading into the weekend, Rifle Bears soccer looks to rejuvenate themselves from two consecutive losses.

Dealing with injuries at the start of the 2021 season, Rifle has so far suffered losses to Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.

LOSS TO BATTLE MOUNTAIN

Taking on the Huskies during an away game at Battle Mountain on Tuesday, Rifle suffered a 9-0 loss.

The Huskies came out swinging in the first half, netting four unanswered goals. They’d lock in the win with an additional five goals in the second half.

The loss places Rifle at 0-2 overall, as they sit in fifth place in the 4A Western Slope league. They prepare to host Steamboat Springs at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LOSS TO EAGLE VALLEY

Hosting Eagle Valley on March 20, the Bears suffered a 3-1 loss to the Devils.

The Bears were scoreless the whole first half, as the Devils netted three goals.

At about 15 minutes into the second half, however, Bears junior Daniel Carreon banged home Rifle’s lone goal.

