Rifle softball continues hot streak with five straight wins since Oct. 6

Rifle Bear Blayke Hostettler pitches during last week's game against the Grand Junction Tigers.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Rifle High School Girls Softball has been unbeatable in October. The Bears have notched a five-game win streak since Oct. 6, beating Grand Junction, Montezuma-Cortez and Durango.

Rifle, now with a 16-5 overall record, faces Pueblo County (15-8) in the first round of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at 10 a.m. Friday.

RIFLE BEATS GRAND JUNCTION, 12-10

Rifle hosted Grand Junction last Thursday, beating them 12-10.

Rifle’s Hailey Worton hit 3 for 4 with 3 doubles, 4 RBIs and a run; Jadyn Petree nabbed a single, double, 2 runs and an RBI; Brynn Axelson nabbed 2 singles, 2 runs; Brooklynn Millius collected a double and an RBI; Blayke Hostettler had a single, sacrifice bunt, run and an RBI; Jayden Hills had a single, sacrifice bunt, run and an RBI.

For pitching, Taelia Jones, in 3 and 2/3 innings, pitched to pick up a win in relief with 4 strikeouts.

Rifle Bear Jadyn Petree safely slides into third base during last week’s game against the Grand Junction Tigers.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

RIFLE BEATS MONTEZUMA-CORTEZ, 11-7 and 18-8

Rifle beat Montezuma-Cortez away in a doubleheader on Friday, 11-7 and 18-8.

In game one, Jones completed the game as pitcher with 10 strikeouts. She also hit a single with an RBI. Axelson had 2 singles, 2 runs, reached on an error and nabbed 3 stolen bases. Emma Speakman nabbed 2 RBIs.

In game two, Zoe Hisel had 2 singles, 2 doubles and 5 RBIs.

Rifle Bear Hailey Worton reaches to get the out at first base during last week’s game against the Grand Junction Tigers.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

RIFLE BEATS DURANGO, 7-2 and 11-5

Facing Durango away, Rifle took a doubleheader 7-2 and 11-5.

In game one, Hostettler completed the game on the mound allowing just 4 hits and nabbing 6 strikeouts. She also had a double, walk and run as a hitter.

In game two, Speakman had a single, triple, sacrifice fly, walk, 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Axelson had 2 singles and 4 RBIs.