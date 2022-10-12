Rifle softball continues hot streak with five straight wins since Oct. 6
Rifle High School Girls Softball has been unbeatable in October. The Bears have notched a five-game win streak since Oct. 6, beating Grand Junction, Montezuma-Cortez and Durango.
Rifle, now with a 16-5 overall record, faces Pueblo County (15-8) in the first round of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at 10 a.m. Friday.
RIFLE BEATS GRAND JUNCTION, 12-10
Rifle hosted Grand Junction last Thursday, beating them 12-10.
Rifle’s Hailey Worton hit 3 for 4 with 3 doubles, 4 RBIs and a run; Jadyn Petree nabbed a single, double, 2 runs and an RBI; Brynn Axelson nabbed 2 singles, 2 runs; Brooklynn Millius collected a double and an RBI; Blayke Hostettler had a single, sacrifice bunt, run and an RBI; Jayden Hills had a single, sacrifice bunt, run and an RBI.
For pitching, Taelia Jones, in 3 and 2/3 innings, pitched to pick up a win in relief with 4 strikeouts.
RIFLE BEATS MONTEZUMA-CORTEZ, 11-7 and 18-8
Rifle beat Montezuma-Cortez away in a doubleheader on Friday, 11-7 and 18-8.
In game one, Jones completed the game as pitcher with 10 strikeouts. She also hit a single with an RBI. Axelson had 2 singles, 2 runs, reached on an error and nabbed 3 stolen bases. Emma Speakman nabbed 2 RBIs.
In game two, Zoe Hisel had 2 singles, 2 doubles and 5 RBIs.
RIFLE BEATS DURANGO, 7-2 and 11-5
Facing Durango away, Rifle took a doubleheader 7-2 and 11-5.
In game one, Hostettler completed the game on the mound allowing just 4 hits and nabbing 6 strikeouts. She also had a double, walk and run as a hitter.
In game two, Speakman had a single, triple, sacrifice fly, walk, 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Axelson had 2 singles and 4 RBIs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.