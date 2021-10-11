Rifle softball heads to regional playoffs
After missing the postseason in the spring, the Rifle Bears softball team is returning to the playoffs.
The Bears secured the 24th seed in Colorado’s 4A state playoffs bracket, announced on Monday morning. They’ll play No. 9 Elizabeth on Saturday morning at Nelson Farm Park Ball Fields in Johnstown, the home site of Roosevelt High School, the No. 8 seed. The three teams, plus No. 25 Air Academy, will play a double-elimination regional tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament at Aurora Sports Park on Oct. 22-23.
“We are looking forward to the great experience we can have there,” Rifle head coach Troy Phillips said. “We look forward to the challenge each of those teams present. Most of all, we love the opportunity to be together for another week as a team and family.”
Rifle went 13-6 on the season, riding an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. In their final five games, they outscored opponents 76-13. They went 2-2 in the Western Slope League, finishing second out of three teams.
Elizabeth went 18-4 overall on the season and 9-0 in the 3A/4A Colorado Springs Metro North League. The Cardinals beat No. 1 Holy Family on Friday to conclude their regular season.
The Bears did not meet the Cardinals in the regular season, according to MaxPreps data.
