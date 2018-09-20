Rifle to celebrate all that’s unique in outdoor recreation

7 a.m. – 5K run registration; race starts at 8 a.m., winners announced at 10 a.m., Fairgrounds

5:30 p.m. – Beer tent hosted by the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce opens on Third Street

7 a.m. – Roan Cliff Chaos Mountain Bike Race registration at Fairgrounds. Races starts at 8 a.m. Winners announced at 1 p.m., also at the Fairgrounds

The streets of Rifle will come alive with activity this weekend, as the third annual Western Adventure Weekend takes to the streets and other venues.

"It began with several ideas that combined what the town of Rifle has to offer," Rifle Assistant City Manager Nathan Lindquist said. "Rifle is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of place."

With so many outdoors activities, Lindquist said it was only natural to have an event that integrated the entire outdoors with music adventure activities.

"It's an opportunity for Rifle to showcase everything we have," Main Street Manager Kim Burner said. "Outdoor lifestyle kind of culminates here in Rifle."

Country musician and Colorado native Buckstein will get the party started Friday with a free concert at the Ute Theater at 8 p.m.

A highlight event for the weekend is the Roan Cliff Chaos Mountain Bike Race hosted by MAD Racing out of Grand Junction. The mountain bike race/scavenger hunt will begin at the Garfield County Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. Saturday. All participants will ride out of town, and into the Hubbard Mesa trail area for the start of the race.

With more than 22 miles of trails, participants can choose the length and difficulty with beginner, intermediate and advanced courses. Participants will be given a map and tasked with finding destination markers. The fastest and most efficient at collecting the markers and crossing the finish with the least amount of penalties will win. Riders will be penalized 60 minutes for each missing marker. Winners will be based on fastest total time of riding and markers.

Third Street will boast a full day of entertainment Saturday with the Block Party, which will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Rifle.

The block party will include vendors, downtown stores will be open for business, and Avid4 Adventure out of Denver will have a climbing wall, paddling tanks and mountain bike course for the children to enjoy.

With a stage set up at the intersection of Third Street and East Avenue, music will keep the activity thriving with five bands to entertain the crowd. See separate schedule with this story.

The Rifle area Chamber of Commerce will host a beer garden, which will start serving around 5 p.m. Friday.

The adventure weekend will wrap up with an Adventure 5-kilometer run starting at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. The race will wrap its way through town, having various challenges along the way for participants.

"It's going to be a fun race, with a few surprises," Burner said.

kmills@postindependent.com