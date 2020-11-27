Rifle to use $200,00 Federal Mineral Lease District grant to improve Railroad Avenue, Third Street

The city of Rifle on Nov. 18 approved a $200,000 Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grant for a downtown Rifle improvement project. File photo/Kyle Mills



The city of Rifle plans to allocate grant funding for improvements to Railroad Avenue and Third Street.

Rifle City Council approved on Nov. 18 the $200,000 grant agreement with the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District. The city is expected to provide matching cash and in-kind contributions, according to the agreement.

The federal release payments, distributed annually to counties throughout the state by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, will go toward the first phase of the downtown project. The state entity oversees programs such as government assistance, property taxation and property assessment appeals, among other programs.

In 2019, the city began proposing preliminary plans to execute seven major improvement phases to the downtown area, with construction to begin summer 2021.

According to the city, downtown Rifle was in dire need of rehabilitation due to many growing infrastructure concerns, including failing drainage, accessibility issues and deteriorating asphalt. In response, the city devised an improvement plan that would add parking in four locations, adjust grading to allow for temporary outdoor dining and improve and add landscaping without sacrificing parking.

The project is approximately $5 million.

Phase one should add 15 new public parking spaces located just east of Railroad Avenue on Third Street. It should also include new lighting and signage. Meanwhile, phase two should add flexible parking, curbless grading and new landscaping to the west side of Railroad Avenue south of Third Street.

Additional parking and landscaping procedures, as well as making businesses on West Third Street ADA accessible, are set for the final five phases.

