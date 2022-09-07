Rifle trailer park could see over 60 new units added

A proposal to extend a conditional use permit to expand King’s Crown Mobile Park in Rifle was approved unanimously by the Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 30.

King’s Crown was originally built in 1975 at 200 W. 20th Street and features 134 residential units.

In September 2021, King’s Crown MHP LLC proposed to the city building an additional 66 mobile home spaces, requiring an expansion of 21st and 23rd streets. This would allow the applicant to build two additional avenues on its property.

But traffic access issues brought up by the Colorado Department of Transportation delayed the project. Jeff Simonson, a civil services sector leader with Glenwood Springs-based engineering firm SGM, said they’re creating a “third way out” of King’s Crown to address the issue.

Simonson said this consists of connecting the neighborhood onto the turn lane at the Rifle Bypass.

Simonson said construction could start as early as before Sept. 28.

City Planning Director Patrick Waller said King’s Crown is working with CDOT to address access issues onto the Rifle Bypass.

“We believe the applicant has solutions to the project and plans on proceeding,” he said.

Rifle city attorney Jim Neu said extending the conditional use permit to 2023 motivates the city to complete its part to connect the neighborhood directly to the bypass.

“We’ve been trying to get that project for 25 years,” Neu said. “It’ll be good for that neighborhood.”