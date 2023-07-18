Rifle woman faces felony after being accused of pointing a gun at children

An elderly Rifle woman is accused of pointing a shotgun at children playing in the King’s Crown Mobile Park on Sunday evening. According to one child’s parents and the Rifle Police Department, the suspect was arrested late Monday afternoon.

Charla Abbott, 74, was arrested and charged with felony menacing and child abuse.

Charla Abbott

King’s Crown resident Melissa Kavanaugh said her son, 8, and two other boys, 9 and 10, were playing in a common area near her home around 9 p.m. Sunday when her neighbor, Abbott, came outside pointing a shotgun at the boys.

Shots were not fired, but Kavanaugh said Abbott told the boys to be quiet. Afterward, Kavanaugh said her son came into the house shaking and could barely speak.

“As soon as my child came in and told us about it, my husband went to (Abbott’s) door,” Kavanaugh said. “He knocked and she eventually came to the door. My husband smelt alcohol on her. She was stumbling with her words. She was just crazy.”

Kavanaugh said two Rifle Police officers showed up on scene around 9:30 p.m. The police knocked on Abbott’s door but did not get a response.

Shane Kavanaugh, Melissa’s husband, said the officers then did not take any official written statements from the boys or their parents and soon left the scene.

Denise Oetero, another neighbor and witness, said she was in front of her house when the kids that usually hang on on the street and play in the grass area in front of the management office suddenly started screaming. Oetero said she then helped walk the boys home to let their parents know of the situation.

After police knocked on Abbott’s door and came back to speak with witnesses and parents, Oetero also confirmed that they did not take any statements or further tried to make contact with Abbott.

“I just can’t believe they didn’t have us fill out a report or anything like that. They just wanted to get out there as fast as they could because they thought it was a couple of parents who got upset because somebody had bothered their children,” Oetero added. “But that’s not what the case was.”

Rifle Police Chief Deb Funston said there weren’t enough corroborating statements from witnesses to make an immediate arrest on Sunday evening. An arrest also could not be made since Abbott did not answer the door when the police knocked.

“We need a certain amount of probable cause to be able to act on it,” Funston said. According to a Rifle police news release, the department was spending time gathering evidence before they could make an arrest. “We just can’t go bust into somebody’s house because one person said this.”

Funston said she’s confident the responding officers would have 100% erred on the side of safety if there was any elevated sense of danger.

“But, obviously, it did not rise to that level,” Funston said.

Rifle police came back to King’s Crown on Monday morning to take statements and review security camera footage of the incident. Meanwhile, the Kavanaughs said Abbott wasn’t arrested until 4 p.m. Monday — nearly 20 hours after Abbott allegedly pointed the shotgun at the juveniles.

Patricia Barboza, a mother of one of the boys, said it was too long of a time to wait before making an arrest.

“They think the boys didn’t tell the truth,” she said of the Rifle police.

The Rifle police and King’s Crown residents continue to meet to discuss how to prevent something like this from happening again.

“Now, unfortunately, all of the kids who usually hang out playing in the street, including our children — (ages) 6 and 3 — are afraid to walk in the street by themselves or be in the front by themselves, which is unfortunate because this is their home,” Oetero said. “They should be able to feel safe.”

Anyone with additional information or video regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095.