Rifle woman facing murder charge in daughter’s death accused of breaking into ex’s home

Stephanie Alvarado allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home just hours before her first court appearance on charges related to the overdose death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Alec Larson, the father of Sophia Larson, who died Dec. 11 of methamphetamine intoxication, called police after Alvarado arrived at his Carbondale home around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Larson told the Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies who responded that Alvarado broke into his house, made attempts to cut her wrists, and was trying to access a gun safe, according to probable cause documents.

At first, Alvarado let herself into the home, then after being locked out of the house, broke the door to come back inside, according to the arrest affidavit.

Larson told police he smelled alcohol on Alvarado’s breath, and other deputies observed signs of intoxication.

Alvarado head-butted Larson, and attempted to hit him several times, but officers could not observe any injuries to his face.

She eventually left with Larson’s keys, but Larson said the car could not start so he was not worried she would drive away.

The only statement Alvarado made to Garfield County sheriff’s deputies who arrested her was that she did not assault Larson, but he hit her.

Alvarado was with another person who did not enter the house and was not involved in the case of Sophia Larson’s death.

The new charges include second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of bail bond condition, misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

In Colorado, second-degree burglary is a class-three felony if a person enters a dwelling with intent to commit a crime against a person or property.

Alvarado was out of custody on $30,000, after being arrested for child abuse resulting in death, a class two felony the same level as manslaughter.

At the Wednesday hearing, prosecutors raised the charges against Stephanie to first-degree murder, for extreme indifference to human life and causing the death of someone under the age of 12.

Alvarado’s previous $30,000 bond was revoked, and the court set the new bond at $1 million.

Prosecutors in court Wednesday also asked for a mandatory protection order to “prevent the actions of (Tuesday) night, where she did allegedly assault one of the individuals on the protection order,” chief deputy district attorney Steve Mallory said.

