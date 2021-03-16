Rifle woman’s death in Gunnison County being investigated as homicide





A woman recently found deceased in Gunnison County has been identified as 22-year-old Rifle resident Ana Victoria Rascon, according to a Tuesday news release.

Her body was discovered in Cimarron, according to Rascon’s death noticed in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

“The victim was found by a caretaker in the early afternoon of (March 7),” the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office release states. “The caretaker notified the Sheriff’s Office of his discovery.

This homicide is not being investigated as a ’make my day law’ incident, the homeowner was not home at the time,” the release states.

Colorado’s “Make my Day Law” allows residents to use lethal force against trespassers.

Law enforcement — including the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation — are continuing their investigation, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office at 970-641-1113 or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 970-901-9693.