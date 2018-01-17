Battlement park connects kids to community

With over 300 people in attendance, the Parachute and Battlement Mesa community opened its new park and playground over the summer and with nearby families already enjoying the new attraction, plans are already moving forward to make improvements to the only playground in the neighborhood. On Monday, Jan. 8, the Western Town Park and Playground received an additional $200,000 from the county commissioners to make the park more accessible to the entire community.

As Battlement Mesa Metro District Manager Steve Rippy explained, the funds will be used to improve walking and biking trails into the park and will connect the park to nearby town landmarks like the Grand Valley Middle School and Grand Valley Recreation Center.

The park's proximity to the school offers convenient and unique recreational opportunities for students and Battlement Mesa residents, he said.

"After school, there are a lot of those kids who walk directly over to the rec center, and there really isn't a connecting point," he explained at the hearing.

With the help of the Parachute Battlement Mesa Trail Group, a chartered volunteer committee of the district, the park district developed a plan involving several dead-end or incomplete sidewalk and trail segments that border the school grounds and adjoin the community park property.

According to the project description, the plan is to complete these trail and sidewalk connections to create a looped trail system to and through the park. A connecting crosswalk and sidewalk will also be established between the middle school and recreation center to allow for easy and safe access for students between the two facilities.

Rippy said the trail will be six feet wide made from existing sidewalk. All told, he said the completion of the trail connections will provide for an approximate 1.0 mile looped trail around the park and school.

The project description lists seven potential sections of sidewalk near the school, ranging from 530' to 1,725'.

The estimated cost of the project is around $200,000. The county will use funds from the 2018 Conservation Trust Fund, according to the press release.

"This will definitely enhance the area and make it a lot more accessible for a lot more people," said Commissioner Mike Samson at the hearing.

Commissioners approved the grant request unanimously, 3-0.

There is also talks of adding a "flow trail" for mountain bikes and harder terrain.

The Parachute and Battlement Mesa Park and Recreation District encompasses an area roughly from Rulison to just beyond Wallace Creek, including unincorporated Battlement Mesa and the town of Parachute. It currently serves approximately 7,500 residents of the district and continues to find ways to improve the lives of its residents.