Bears girls golf wins Moffat County invite

The Rifle girls golf team remained in top shape this past week as it got ready for regionals this week.

The Bears won the Moffat County Invitational on May 1, posting a team score of 242 to finish 33 strokes ahead of second-place Grand Junction. Coal Ridge also competed at the event, taking fifth place with a score of 340.

Rifle's Elly Walters and Masi Smith finished first and second overall, respectively, as Walters shot a 75 and Smith followed with an 81. Savannah Seay placed fourth with an 86, and Jacey Hauer came in ninth with a 96.

For Coal Ridge, Jaelyn Price took 14th place after shooting a 111, and Macy Elmer followed in 15th with a 112. Also, Natalie Dougherty placed 21st with a 117.

Grand Valley did not compete at Moffat County and did not report playing at any other tournament this past week.

The next competition for the three western Garfield teams was regionals, which took place Tuesday at Rifle Creek Golf Course.