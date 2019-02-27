‘Black History Live’ pays tribute to Maya Angelou at CMC Spring Valley, Rifle [video]

Actor and scholar Becky Stone portrays the acclaimed American poet, activist and memoirist Maya Angelou in Colorado Humanities' Black History Live tour.

With 17 presentations across Colorado, Stone is touring the state as part of Black History Month celebrations that include free-to-attend performances at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley and Rifle campuses.

The event at CMC Spring Valley in Glenwood Springs gathered students and members of the community on Tuesday, Feb 26. The encore presentation happens Wednesday, Feb. 27, at CMC’s Rifle branch.