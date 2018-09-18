Cabin Lake Fire area public lands closure lifted

Federal land managers will be lifting the Cabin Lake Fire emergency area closure north of New Castle near Buford, and reopen popular hunting areas near Burro Mountain, effective Wednesday.

"Much of the burned area has cooled, but there is still active fire in the Sterry Lake area," according to a news release from the White River National Forest on Tuesday.

As a result, the Sterry Lake Trail (Forest Service Trail No. 2240) and Forest Service Road 240 will remain closed until fire activity in that area ceases.

The Cabin Lake Fire, which began in late July, is now 98 percent contained. However, it continues to burn in interior fuels, according to fire managers.

"We are still seeing smoke from the fire as the interior continues to burn," Incident Commander Rita Clipperton said in the release. "We will continue to have firefighters monitoring it daily and responding if any containment lines are threatened."

Hunters and others entering recently burned areas are advised to exercise caution. Forest officials advise that fire-weakened trees can fall, and roots of trees can burn underground, creating ash pits that aren't visible. Windy conditions can also cause ash and dust storms that can be dangerous, officials also stressed.