Cardinals girls soccer gets lone league win in last game of season

The Grand Valley girls soccer team ended the year on a high note last Thursday.

The Cardinals (4-10-1, 1-7 3A Region 3) lost 4-2 to Colorado Rocky Mountain School on May 1 but bounced back with its only league win of the season, 5-0 to Moffat County on May 3.

Against the Oysters, junior Shaya Chenoweth and junior Kailey Davis each scored a goal for the Cardinals, and sophomore Kirstin Medina had an assist. In goal, senior Kallista Lewis made 15 saves.

Against the Bulldogs, Medina had a hat trick for Grand Valley while Chenoweth and senior Hannah Fenton each added a goal of their own. Freshman Tabitha Call and Chenoweth also had two assists each. Goalie Lewis made 13 saves in the shutout.

As for Coal Ridge (6-7-2 overall, 4-1-2 3A Region 3), it ended the regular season with a split and missed making the 3A state tournament.

The Titans defeated Moffat County 4-0 on May 1 before falling 4-0 to Vail Mountain on May 2.

No individual stats were available for either game, but against Moffat, Coal Ridge scored all four goals in the first half.

Meanwhile, Rifle (1-14, 0-12 4A Western Slope League) ended the year on a loss, falling 11-1 to Battle Mountain on May 1.

Against the Huskies, freshman Jessica Ramos scored the Bears' lone goal in the first half and sophomore April Quinones provided the assist.

The state playoff brackets were released on Sunday, but none of the western Garfield teams made the cut.