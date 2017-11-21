Christmas tree-cutting permits now available

Reminder: The Forest Travel Management Plan closes many forest roads prior to or on Nov. 23. More information at http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/whiteriver/recreation .

Trees are for personal use only and cannot be resold. Tags must be attached to the tree at the cutting location and must be left on the tree until it arrives at its final destination.

A hand saw, rope or twine are recommended, along with extra food, water and blankets. Tire chains, a shovel and emergency supplies are also a good idea.

Trees must be less than 15 feet tall from the stump, may not be greater than 6 inches in diameter at the base of the tree, and the stump height should be no greater than 6 inches high.

Christmas tree permits are now available for both White River National Forest and area Bureau of Land Management lands, for a cost of $10.

The Forest Service has a maximum of five tree permits per person. Permits can be purchased at the WRNF Supervisor's Office in Glenwood Springs or any district office through Dec. 22 using cash, check or credit card at office locations.

The White River Forest is also partnering with several business vendors to make Christmas tree permits available at additional locations starting this Friday, Nov. 24. A list of vendors is available online by clicking the Christmas tree permit feature button on the home page, at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

"We are proud of our long-standing tradition of providing Christmas trees to our local communities, and we want permits to be available for purchase to everyone," said Kate Jerman, spokesperson for the White River National Forest. "Realizing that we have limited hours at our office locations, we have partnered with local vendors, so obtaining a permit is more convenient for families who do not live nearby an office location or who can't visit us during business hours."

Area fourth-graders are also eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park Initiative, by presenting a fourth grade pass or paper voucher at a district office or the supervisor's office. More information at https://everykidinapark.gov/.

Christmas tree cutting is allowed in most areas on the White River National Forest, except in wilderness areas, along scenic byways, in Glenwood Canyon, the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, commercial timber sale areas, recreation and ski areas, campgrounds, trailheads, developed sites and administrative areas.

Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of any road or trail. Maps showing where Christmas tree cutting is allowed are available at offices where permits are sold, and will be provided with permits along with a regulations list.

In addition, the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt, 2300 River Frontage Road, offers permits for cutting Christmas trees on BLM lands. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Permits are for piñon pine or juniper. Christmas tree cutting is permitted on most BLM-administered lands within the Colorado River Valley Field Office with the following exceptions: wilderness study areas, Deep Creek along Coffee Pot Road, Thompson Creek Natural Area, and Garfield Creek south of New Castle.

For more information about Christmas tree cutting on BLM lands, call (970) 876-9008, and for information about tree cutting on the national forest, call (970) 945-2521.