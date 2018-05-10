City of Rifle hires Duran as new finance director

Rifle has chosen its new finance director. Michelle Duran, who was serving as interim finance director, has accepted the permanent position. Duran was hired as a senior accountant in January 2017 and took over as interim finance director in October 2017 after the departure of Teresa Beecraft.

With nearly 30 years as an accountant, Michelle brings a high level of experience to the City's financial team. She has worked in a broad spectrum of accounting fields from working as an auditor for a Big 4 accounting firm to oil and gas exploration and development.

"I appreciate all the team members at the city who have supported me through my transition from interim to permanent director," she said. "I am optimistic that our cooperation will continue as we build on our success and work to provide transparency, teamwork, efficiency and great customer service to our internal customers and our citizens."