Coal Ridge baseball gets only win among western Garfield teams

The Coal Ridge baseball team had mixed results this past week as it gets ready for regionals.

The Titans (7-12 overall, 5-4 3A Western Slope League) got an 11-3 win against Olathe on May 1 and lost a doubleheader against Cedaredge, 16-0 and 6-5 on Saturday.

Against Olathe, sophomore Ryan Kotz led the bats with two hits — including a home run — for four RBI. Freshman Colton Westphal also had two RBI. On the mound, sophomore Jared Lund and Kotz combined to give up 11 hits, three earned runs, five walks and threw eight strikeouts.

No individual stats were available for the games at Cedaredge, but in Game 2, Coal Ridge scored four runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth.

Rifle (6-13, 4-8 4A WSL) also had three games, falling 4-1 to Palisade on May 2 and losing a doubleheader against Eagle Valley, 13-10 and 21-3 on Saturday.

Against Palisade, the Bears had no RBI and just four hits. Pitching were junior Eddie Medina and senior Connor Gould, who gave up five hits, no earned runs, seven walks and had one strikeout.

In Game 1 against Eagle Valley, junior Randy Starks had two hits for two RBI to lead Rifle and five other players had one RBI each. On the mound, sophomore Derek Wagler and senior Connor Gould combined to give up 11 hits, nine earned runs, eight walks and threw four strikeouts.

In Game 2, the Bears had just hits and no RBI. Pitching were Wagler, Medina, sophomore David Corral and Starks, who gave up 12 hits, 17 earned runs, 14 walks and had two strikeouts.

Grand Valley (2-17, 0-9 3A WSL) played four games this past week, starting with a doubleheader on May 1 in which it lost 18-0 and 17-1 against Roaring Fork. The Cardinals also lost 11-1 to Aspen last Thursday and 19-0 against Delta on Saturday.

In the opener against the Rams, Grand Valley had six hits, with three coming from Isaiah Tigert. On the mound, Austin White, Brandon Millius and Weston Hilgenfeld together gave up 17 hits, 13 earned runs, seven walks and had three strikeouts. Luke Smith also pitched in the game.

In the nightcap, the stats that were put into MaxPreps.com are the exact same as the first game, which may have been an error.

Against Aspen, no individual stats were available, but the Cardinals scored their one run in the fifth inning, had one hit and six errors.

Against Delta, Grand Valley had no hits and no RBI. Pitching were Millius, Marcos Rojas and Hilgenfeld, who gave up 19 hits, 12 earned runs, two walks and threw three strikeouts.

The western Garfield teams will get ready for regionals, with the first round starting on Saturday and the second and third rounds set for May 18 and 19.