Silt cracks down on shed code enforcement

After two discussions with the town's planning and zoning committee spanning several months, several Silt residents continue to voice their complaints over a recent crackdown of the town's municipal code regarding sheds that they feel is unfair.

Silt resident Zebulon Roe said at Silt's December planning and zoning meeting that he felt the ticketing was arbitrary and certain people in the community were being singled out.

On June 6, the Planning and Zoning Commission began a discussion on accessory buildings in Silt's Spruce Meadows subdivision that would draw ire from community members for months.

That discussion would continue into December's meeting.

To conclude the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing on Dec. 5, Chair Meredith Robinson said the board was not going to find a solution that night and said this will be something they will have to look into further.

The issue of sheds in Silt came to light when several individuals in the Spruce Meadows subdivision wanted to get permits for sheds on their property, but could not because the proposed location of the sheds were not in compliance with city code. The applicants argued that there were a lot of illegal sheds in the subdivision that should be addressed.

Recommended Stories For You

Silt doesn't employ an ordinance officer and once the town receives a complaint, it is bound to investigate and bring properties into compliance. After an audit of Spruce Meadows, Silt sent notices to 14 noncompliant shed owners of the town's backyard easements regarding sheds and accessory buildings.

According to the ordinance, Silt has a five-foot easement from the side lot lines, a ten-foot easement from all front lot lines, and a ten-foot easement from the rear lot line of each property. Accessory buildings, such as sheds, cannot be built on Silt easement. This means that if a shed is against the back property line or the side property line, it needs to be moved in order to be compliant.

This upset several of the 14 property owners that felt singled out because the easement had not been an issue until now.

A Facebook post by Shauna Zelenka onto the Facebook page "Silt Happens" on November 21 has received dozens of comments from Silt residents, members of the community and town officials.

The shed easement became the focus of a heated discussion between several members of community and the planning and zoning commission a few weeks later.

Jeff and Shauna Zelenka were among the first to speak and questioned why they were being targeted, especially since the shed was already there when Jeff Zelenka bought the property in 2006.

Zeb Roe demonstrated with photos that there are several sheds in neighboring subdivisions that weren't in compliance so he wanted to know why Spruce Meadows was being singled out.

"Nobody's shed in this town bothers me," as he put it.

Community member Nick Aerian was in attendance to show support to the people that he felt have been unfairly targeted over selective enforcement.

At the June 6 Planning and Zoning meeting when this was first discussed, Jack Arbaney said that the shed in his backyard has been there for over nine years before he received a letter stating it was noncompliant.

Planning and Zoning commissioner Alex Sanchez said that he understood that this is frustrating, but he like other members of the commission felt that little was going to get accomplished from back and forth after the conversation he become heated.

He said that they will try to solve this problem, but admitted that the town cannot give special breaks to select individuals in town.