Darrell Lee Sorensen (January 6, 1951 — March 22, 2018)

Darrell Lee Sorensen passed away March 22, 2018, at the age of 67. He was taken quickly after a diagnosis of cancer.

Darrell was born January 6, 1951, in Gilman, Colorado. He was one of eight children born to Sam and Ila Mae (Miller) Sorensen.

He was raised in the Carbondale area and was a 1969 graduate of Roaring Fork High School. He moved to Silt Colorado in 1977 and was a lifelong Resident.

Darrell married his wife of nearly 46 years on May 1, 1972. He enjoyed many occupations but spent most of his life as a water well driller and pump installer. He worked on many projects within the state of Colorado and really enjoyed drilling.

He is survived by his wife Maria (Barrailler); children Sam (Laurie) and Heather; and numerous grandchildren; and by brothers and sisters Richard Sorensen, Darlene Peyton, Patty Tiffany, Diane Cerise and Buddy Sorensen; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend Gary Martinez.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father Sam Sorensen, mother Ila Mae Patterson, stepfather Aaron Patterson, sister Evelyn Yowell and brother Jerry Sorensen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County in Silt, Colorado.