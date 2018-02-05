Discretionary funding requested to Garfield County

Funding for several community organizations this year and beyond will be a focus for the Garfield County commissioners to begin February.

Several nonprofit groups, schools and other organizations have put in requests to the county's governing body for both discretionary funds.

Last year, rather than hearing each discretionary fund request whenever they came up, the commissioners decided to schedule all of the hearings at once, during one meeting each quarter.

On Monday, the 2018 first quarter hearing to determine discretionary funding was held, with nine separate requests before the board.

"Without your support, Valley Senior Center would not exist," said Bob Gordon, who presented on the senior center's request for $7,200 from the commissioners, the largest discretionary request before the commissioners on Monday.

"Funding from the county commissioners helps keeps our doors open," said George Cutting during his request for $5,000 for the Bookcliffs Council on the Arts and Humanities.

Next Monday, the commissioners will announce which groups will be awarded and how much.

Several of the requests before the commissioners seek funding from the county's nonprofit general fund.

Some items had already been set aside in the budget last year, but county officials still required them to come before the board to receive funding, even though the money was set aside in the budget process.

Nonprofit general funding requests can be heard at any time, whereas discretionary funding requests are heard once a quarter.

Discretionary funding requests for the second quarter will be heard at the county commissioners meeting on May 7.

Awards will be announced the following week.