Early release on May 24 for Garfield Re-2 students

Due to the logistical issues associated with the significant number of teachers changing buildings this year, students in the Garfield Re-2 School District will be released early on Thursday, May 24. School buses will run as usual Thursday morning. Students will be served lunch and will be released for either parent pick up or transportation home at the following times:

Highland Elementary: 12:40 p.m.

Wamsley Elementary: 12:40 p.m.

Graham Mesa Elementary: 12:40 p.m.

Cactus Valley Elementary: 12:45 p.m.

Elk Creek Elementary: 12:45 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Kathryn Senor Elementary: 12:50 p.m.

Rifle Middle School: 12:59 p.m.

Rifle High School: 1 p.m.

Coal Ridge High School: 1 p.m.

Riverside Middle School: 1 p.m.

Bus routes will drop off students at their stops three-hours earlier than their traditional drop off times (e.g. if they are dropped off at 4:30 during a regular school day, they will be dropped off at 1:30 on May 24.)

Half-day kindergarten students are welcome to stay through lunch and ride the bus home. Please be sure to contact your school about parent pick-up procedures if you do not typically pick your child up from school.

There will be no preschool classes on May 24.

For additional information contact your child's school or Communication Director Theresa Hamilton at 970-665-7621.