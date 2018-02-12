Garfield County awards $33.5K in first quarter discretionary funds

On Monday, Garfield County commissioners awarded discretionary funding requests to six different organizations in the county, as $33,500 of the annual $100,000 budgeted for discretionary grants was used in the first quarter.

Beginning in 2017, the board decided to consider discretionary grant requests during one meeting on a quarterly basis.

Last week, the 2018 first quarter hearing to determine discretionary funding was held, with nine separate requests before the board.

Three of the requests, a $4,000 request from Liberty Classical Academy, a $7,200 request from Valley Senior Center and $5,000 from Preschool on Wheels were determined to be items with other potential funding sources. Liberty Classical Academy and Preschool on Wheels' requests will be awarded through the educational nonprofit general fund, and Valley Senior Center's request will be funded through the nonprofit general fund.

For 2018, there is a total of $100,000 budgeted for discretionary grants, with a cap of $5,000 per grant. In January, the board awarded a $6,000 grant to Colorado State University Council 4H retinal scanner, leaving $66,500 for discretionary grants through the end of the year after the first quarter awards.

Requests can be resubmitted in another quarter if not awarded.

Recommended Stories For You

Discretionary funding requests for the second quarter will be heard at the county commissioners meeting on May 7. Awards will be announced the following week.