Get down and gritty with John McEuen

IF YOU GO

John McEuen

Dec. 30, 8 p.m. The performance will include a celebration of music from the acclaimed album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” as well as a number of other selections from McEuen’s storied career.

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $38 | 665-6560 | utetheater.com

COMING SOON

“The Life I Picked: A Banjo Player’s Nitty Gritty Journey,” McEuen’s biography, is set for publication April 1. It includes stories from his life in the music business—and crossing paths with the likes of Tom Petty, Leon Russell, Earl Scruggs, Bill Cosby and more. It also recounts his experience raising six children.

“It’s basically about getting to live the American dream and have it work,” he said. “And when it didn’t work, OK, next.”