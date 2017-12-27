Gifts for the Holidays

Hundreds of western Garfield County kids got the chance to unwrap presents of their own as giving highlighted holiday celebrations in the valley.

For 56 years, the Rifle Elks Lodge has delivered Christmas presents to children and families in need, and this season was no different.

On Saturday, dozens of Elks Lodge members spent the day wrapping a total of 248 presents for local kids in need. Since 1961, the local branch of the national organization has provided Christmas meals to families in need in the form of a basket. Along with the basket, children younger than 18 years old receive a present, which Rifle Elks Lodge member Paul Rosette said is sometimes the only present the kids receive all holidays.

With more than 350 local members, the Rifle Elks Lodge #2195 continues to host fundraisers to support local families and Rosette hopes that the Christmas festivities will continue to grow.

His goal is to see 125 baskets delivered next year.

"We are trying to increase it and are looking for additional funding because there are so many needy people Parachute to New Castle," he explained.

He said most of the baskets are delivered to Rifle, but they did drop off basketballs to homes across the valley.