GME student elected mini-mayor of Sunlight

The election season this November may have been heating up, but for Graham Mesa Elementary kindergartner Colby Rogers it was all cool.

Colby participated in the 2017 Sunlight Mountain Resort mini-mayor election, and with 3,948 votes, she beat out incumbent mayor Cactus Valley Elementary student Gabby Noyes.

Colby said she ran on a campaign platform of painting the trailers at Sunlight Mountain pink and adding her favorite food, spaghetti, to the lunch menu.

"Sunlight is my favorite place to ski because you can go down the runs really fast, go right back up the mountain, and then eat," she giggled.

Colby said that she was surprised and "so happy," when she learned she had become Sunlight mini-mayor.

The Sunlight Mountain mini-mayor receives a free season pass, new skis or snowboard and a position on the resort's executive table.

"I really like my skis," said Rogers. "They are blue!"