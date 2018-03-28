I-70 bridge work begins in Rifle next month

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Hamilton Construction Company will begin rehabilitating the westbound interstate bridge over the Colorado River near Rifle next month, resulting in a lengthy closure of the westbound bridge starting in May.

The bridge needs extensive structural steel and concrete deck repairs and concrete bridge approaches and railings will also be replaced, according to CDOT.

In April, crews will construct median crossovers on both sides of the bridge, which will allow crews to shift westbound traffic onto the existing I-70 bridge. CDOT states the westbound I-70 bridge will be closed for several months.

The project will be completed in phases in order to minimize traffic impacts, according to a city of Rifle press release. Median crossover construction will require intermittent daytime lane closures on I-70 starting in April. Work will begin about one mile west of Colorado Highway 13 (Exit 90).

By the end of May, I-70 will be reconfigured as a single lane in each direction using the eastbound I-70 structure. This configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week for several months, according to the release. By removing all traffic from the westbound structure, the contractor can expedite bridge rehabilitation. A speed limit reduction to 45 mph is expected.

Fines are double in the work zone, project officials advised. The project timeline is from April to October.

For questions or concerns, call the project information line at 970-440-0996 or send an email to pr@workzone.info. More information is available in the attachment or on the project website https://www.codot.gov/ projects/i-70-bridge-rehabilitation-over-the-colorado-river-near-rifle.